One killed after firing in Gambat

Crime Crime One killed after firing in Gambat

Unidentified gunmen opened fire on Aadam near Sabzi Mandi (vegetable market)

11 February,2023 05:07 am

GAMBAT (Dunya News) - One person was killed after unidentified gunmen opened fire near Sabzi Mandi (vegetable market) under Khora Police Station near Gambat.

According to Gambit police the deceased has been identified as Aadam son of Siraj and the body of the deceased has been shifted to the hospital.