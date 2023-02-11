Sukkur: Police busts motorcycle snatching gang

Police handed over recovered 10 snatched/stolen motorcycles to owners

11 February,2023 05:06 am

SUKKUR (Dunya News) – Sukkur police busted a motorcycle snatching gang during the operation in the site area and Rohri.

According to Sukkur police spokesman, Rohri police arrested two suspects during raids. On identification of the arrested, the gang leader was also arrested in the site area.

The police also recovered ten snatched and stolen motorcycles from the possession of the accused. Three suspects including the gang leader have been arrested while raids were underway for arrest of more gang members.

Sukkur police spokesman said that the vehicles had been handed over to the original owners after verification.