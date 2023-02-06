Police declares two-year-old guilty of fraud, absconder in BISP scam case

06 February,2023 09:28 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Police on Monday declared a two-year-old boy guilty of fraud as well as absconder in Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) scam case.

The child’s father approached the judicial magistrate for his bail. He said the police were conducting raid to arrest my child as they had accused him of scanning fake finger prints to withdraw money offered under BISP.

A lawyer representing the child said the investigation officer had accused the child for bribes, therefore, Sindh IG should initiate proceedings against the officer.

