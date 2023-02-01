Dead bodies of a man and woman found inside house near Sadiqabad

Woman was mother of three children, identity of second deceased could not be verified, police

01 February,2023 04:08 am

SADIQABAD (Dunya News) - Dead bodies of a man and a woman were found inside their home in the Rao Town neighborhood of Sadiqabad.

Two people were shot dead, according to the Sadiqabad police.

The woman was the mother of three children while the identity of the second deceased could not be verified, police told Dunya News.

The event was reported to the police by the woman s husband at age 15. The inquiry of the incident has been started in Sadar police station.