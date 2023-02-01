Policeman killed in Miranshah firing incident

Incident took place in Tapi village's Ghundikali neighbourhood, police starts investigation

01 February,2023

MIRANSHAH (Dunya News) - In North Waziristan s tehsil Miranshah there was reported a shooting incident involving unknown people.

Policeman Khursheed son of Sakhi Janan was killed in the shooting incident, North Waziristan Police told Dunya News.

The shooting incident happened in Tapi village s Ghundikali neighbourhood. Police have arrived at the spot an investigation was being conducted.