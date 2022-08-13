Robber killed, two arrested in ‘police encounter’ in Toba Tek Singh

13 August,2022 06:27 pm

Toba Tek Singh (Dunya News) - One robber killed during the encounter with the police on Saturday while two others were arrested.

On Chichawatni road in Toba Tek Singh, the robbers in a car stole cash and a mobile from a citizen and fled.

On the complaint of the citizen, the officials of Kamalia Saddar Police Station chased the robbers and surrounded them near Chichawatni Road. Meanwhile, there was an exchange of fire.



