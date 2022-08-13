Police arrest three suspects in murder of fast food workers

13 August,2022 11:31 am

LAHORE (Online) - Police have arrested three main suspects involved in the murder of two persons in Baghbanpura area of Lahore.

According to the police the suspects opened fire at fast food outlet killing two persons and injuring four others.

In the FIR other persons including these three main accused have been named.

Under the directives of CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, Lahore police conducted raid at various places throughout the night to arrest the accused. Lahore police traced the accused through CCTV camera footage and other evidence.