Two youth murdered over minor dispute in Lahore

The heirs of the deceased staged a protest after the incident.

12 August,2022 05:59 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Two young workers of a fast food shop were shot dead over a minor dispute near Quaid-e-Azam Interchange in Baghbanpura area of Lahore on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

The attackers fled from the scene after the incident. The victims had a quarrel with some persons in the area two days ago. The deceased were identified as Imran and Sunny.

The heirs of the deceased staged a protest after the incident. They blocked road by placing the dead bodies which caused traffic jam. A heavy contingent of police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

