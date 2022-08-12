Two youth murdered over minor dispute in Lahore
Crime
The heirs of the deceased staged a protest after the incident.
LAHORE (Dunya News) - Two young workers of a fast food shop were shot dead over a minor dispute near Quaid-e-Azam Interchange in Baghbanpura area of Lahore on Thursday, Dunya News reported.
The attackers fled from the scene after the incident. The victims had a quarrel with some persons in the area two days ago. The deceased were identified as Imran and Sunny.
The heirs of the deceased staged a protest after the incident. They blocked road by placing the dead bodies which caused traffic jam. A heavy contingent of police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.