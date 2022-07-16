Woman killed 'for honour' in Khanpur

16 July,2022 06:09 pm

KHANPUR (Dunya News)- Two people on Saturday murdered a 20-year-old woman in the name of honour in Khanpur.



According to a police spokesperson, two suspects were accused of killing the aforementioned woman and they have arrested both of them in the vicinity of Sadar Police Station in Mud Ilyas.

When DPO Rahim Yar Khan got to know about the tragic incident, he promptly gave the police orders to arrest the suspects. As a result, both the suspects were arrested, and the murder weapon was also recovered from their possession.

The police said that further action has been started after collecting all the evidence from the spot.