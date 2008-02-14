CTD arrests six alleged terrorists across Punjab

Investigation is underway with the suspects at an unidentified location.

09 July,2022 12:21 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday arrested six alleged terrorists across Punjab including two from Lahore and recovered ammunition from their possession.

As per CTD officials, the arrested terrorists were identified as Wahid Bhatti, Jameel Ur Rehman, Mohammad Abdullah , Mohsin Khursheed, Imran Khan, and Kashif Ali.

The CTD teams arrested four terrorists from five districts of Punjab and two from the metropolis of Lahore.

The counter-terrorism teams also recovered arms, ammunition, and explosive material from their possession. While investigation is underway with the suspects at an unidentified location.