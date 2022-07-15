Domestic worker murder case: Police arrest main suspect from Bahawalpur

Crime Crime Domestic worker murder case: Police arrest main suspect from Bahawalpur

Domestic worker murder case: Police arrest main suspect from Bahawalpur

15 July,2022 10:33 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Police arrested the main accused in the murder case of a minor domestic worker, who was killed in Lahore Defence area, from Bahawalpur on Friday.

According to details, the main suspect Abul Hassan is a faith healer and had made Astana [the place where the faith healer attends people in order to listen to their problems and help them in the light of religion] in Mughalpura.

As per police, the accused wanted to marry Muniba, the 13-year-old sister of the slain child. The father of victim Irfan is a follower of the accused and had promised to marry the girl after Eid. The accused had also hired Irfan’s two sons 12-year-old Kamran and 6-year-old Rizwan to work for his father.

The accused called the two brothers of the girl from his father’s house for marriage a day before Eid and he alleged that Kamran stole money from his closet, therefore he brutally tortured the boys. The victims were badly injured and so one of the minors lost his life.

The accused is also addicted to ice and has a track record in drug cases.

