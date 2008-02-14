13-year-old boy raped, brutally killed in Gujrat

08 July,2022 06:21 pm

Gujarat (Dunya News) - A 13-year-old student allegedly raped and murdered in the Punjab district of Gujrat on Friday.

Police sources claimed that Ali Hamza was kidnapped, raped, and then murdered. According to police sources, the boy’s naked body was discovered in the fields.

Ali Hamza was kidnapped from near his home, four days back. A kidnapping case was registered on the uncle s complaint. According to police, they have nabbed two suspects.