KARACHI (Dunya News) – The mother of Dua Zehra pleads that her daughter should be brought to Karachi, Dunya News reported on Tuesday.

While talking to the media, the mother said that there is a strong possibility that her daughter is being blackmailed. Our child is being pressurized into giving such statements, Dua’s mother further stated.

The mother of Dua Zehra also said that the kidnappers initiated the contact with our daughter through online game.

The father of the kidnapped girl also said, while talking to the media, that anyone is free to ask anyone from my home or even from the neighbors, they will all tell you how much I take care of my daughter, therefore what Dua said is pressurized statement.

The parents further revealed that our marriage is not 18 years old, how can our daughter be of that age.

While the girl has filed a petition in the Sessions Court requesting the court to refrain the police from harassing her and her husband. The court has approved her plea and has ordered the police to stop while the case is underway.

According to the details, all three girls got married. Dua married a person named Zaheer in Lahore while Nimrah married in DG Khan and Dinar got married in Vihari.

Missing Dua Zehra from Karachi has been traced from Lahore ten days later and Karachi police have also been informed in this regard, while the girl is likely to be handed over to her parents soon.

The police stated that Dua Zehra got married in Lahore and her marriage certificate has been obtained by Dunya News.

Investigating Authorities privy to the development said that, Dua got married on April 17 in Lahore and in marriage certificate, her age has been written as 18 years and Rs 50,000 as dowry has been written.

Provincial Minister Shehla Raza reached Dua Zahra’s house and while talking to the media said that our prayer is that the girl will be recovered soon. Shehla Raza has seen Dua’s B-form and stated that the girl is 13 to 14 years old.

Sindh police will not announce until the video clip of the girl arrives, Shehla added.

Shehla Raza further said that the marriage of an 18-year-old girl is illegal according to law and the issue of marriage will also be looked into and police will be stationed outside every house.

Address on Dua Zehra’s marriage certificate turned out to be fake

As per the new updates in the case of abduction and marriage of a 14-year-old Dua Zehra, Karachi police has provided marriage certificate of the girl to Lahore police.The address on the marriage certificate turned out to be fake.

When police reached the spot, it was revealed that on the mentioned address a man named Dr. Abdul Hafeez has set up a dispensary in a house located in Sher Shah Colony Raiwind.

According to locals, there is no such person named Zaheer in the area. While the police also shed light to the real facts of the case, clearing the air from the rumors of the girl being recovered by the officials.

There is no reality in the news of Dua being found by the police, the complete matter will be revealed after the girl is recovered, added the police.

On the other hand, Dua Zahra was actually traced but she could not be found. The marriage certificate was made in the town union of Babu Sabu.

In the marriage certificate, Dua Zahra was declared to be 18 years old and independent. Dua Zehra was mentioned in the marriage certificate as a resident of Talat Park, Shera Kot.

The marriage certificate also revealed the names of two individuals Asghar Ali and Shabbir Ahmed, who have been mentioned as witnesses in the marriage. The mobile phones of both the witnesses are constantly off, meanwhile it was also found that 8 SIMs were registered in the name of Shabbir Ahmed and 8 SIMs were also registered in the name of Asghar Ali.

The team also obtained the alleged photograph of Shabbir Ahmed, while one of the numbers on the marriage certificate belongs to him.

Father of one of the three missing girls, Dua Zahra, rejected the surfing news of her recovery saying that he has no clue about his daughter Dua and the news of her recovery is not true.

According to the details, Dua Zahra’s father while talking to media said that his daughter has not been found. He further added that Police from Punjab and Sindh have been coordinating over the case, but the recovery of his daughter has not been confirmed yet. My daughter will be 14 years old in four days, he continued saying.

If my daughter is listening, I will tell her to come home, said Dua’s father.

According to the police sources, they have traced the fourteen year old from Lahore whereas Dua had gone missing from the Golden Town Al Falah, area of Karachi.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister (CM) of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah also confirmed that the police and other law enforcing agencies have traced the girl.

Other than Dua Zahra, other abductions had taken the toll of girl’s abductions up to three in the past ten days in Karachi.

Nimrah files harassment petition against her father

Nimrah Kazmi, a girl from the Saudabad area of Karachi who allegedly went missing has confessed to being married in DG Khan and also filed a harassment petition in the Additional Sessions Judge s Court against her father.

The marriage certificate of Nimrah Kazmi has also come to light. On the other side, in the petition filed by Nimra, the father has been accused of forcibly marrying an older man.

In her petition, Nimrah Kazmi admitted that she had willingly left home and got married while taking the position Nimra said she was engaged to Najib Shah Rukh in her childhood.

At the request of the girl, the Additional Session Judge has stopped the Taunsa City Police Station from harassing her illegally.

Nimrah Kazmi s video statement has also come to light in which she said that she had willingly left home, got married on April 18 to Najib Shah and no one has abducted her.