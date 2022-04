FIA has arrested two people involved in defaming the Army and the Apex court

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) held an important meeting in their headquarters over campaigning against Pakistan Army and the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP).

The Director of Cyber Crime branch has briefed the Director General (DG) of the FIA.