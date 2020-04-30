Citizen shot over resisting robbery in Lahore

Dacoits opened fire at a citizen upon resisting a robbery attempt in Kahna area of Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Dacoits opened fire at a citizen upon resisting a robbery attempt in Kahna area of the provincial capital, Dunya News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the victim has been identified as Irfan who was shifted to the hospital in injured condition.

The relatives of the injured person staged a protest against incident and the incompetence of the police.

It merits mention here that these type of cases are on a constant rise whereas the police has failed to curb these incidents.