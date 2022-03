FIA Cyber Crime Wing arrested three people who are suspects of blackmailing an American

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing arrested three people on Thursday who are suspects of blackmailing an American girl.

According to details, the arrested persons became friends with the teenager through social media and acquired her objectionable pictures and videos.

It was revealed that the suspects had uploaded those pictures and videos on social media which got viral upon which the girl committed suicide.