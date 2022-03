Police took action on a tipoff and arrested three robbers from Kundian area of Mianwali

KUNDIAN (Dunya News) – Police took action on a tipoff and arrested three robbers from Kundian area of Mianwali, Dundya News reported on Friday.

According to details, the arrested were allegedly involved in robbing a house.

Police personnel told that they have seized weapons and cash from the accused.