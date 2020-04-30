Sargodha: Police kills two dacoits in encounter

SARGODHA (Dunya News) - Two dacoits were killed in an alleged encounter with police, reported Dunya News on Monday.

The robbers broke into a house in Waqar Town of Sargodha and looted 820 grams of gold and cash amount of Rs 2 hundred thousand.

On receiving the information, the police banned all exit-routes of the city. The robbers opened fire on the police check-post, when police directed them to stop the vehicle.

According to police, the bodies of two robbers were found in a nearby field during a search operation. The robbers were identified as Amir, who was also known as Amiri and Khizar Hayat.

Meanwhile, the search for the other accused involved in the incident has been started after recovering the stolen goods from the robbers.