MALAKAND (Dunya News) – A person killed four people of his family on Wednesday when he started shooting at them in Soran Sharif near Dargai area of Malakand, Dunya News reported.

Levies personnel told that, the shooter killed his wife, mother, brother and niece.

The police officials further revealed that the shooter is mentally unstable.