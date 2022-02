A youth was shot and murdered by robbers on Monday upon resisting a robbery attempt in Karachi

According to details, the victim was identified as a 19 year old college student named Usman.

The robbers shot Usman, injuring his throat, another fellow student told.

The police reached the crime spot and initiated investigation.