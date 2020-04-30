Security forces arrest suspect Ashraf involved in Athar Mateen's murder

KARCHI (Dunya News) – The security personnel on Saturday have arrested suspect Ashraf involved in the murder of senior journalist Athar Mateen.



According to details, Sindh information minister has lauded the efforts of the police and assured to bring the culprit to the justice.

Earlier, security personnel had carried out forensic of bullet shell that was recovered from the crime scene where senior journalist Athar Mateen was murdered.



Police sources told that the shell was not matched with any incident reported in the past. Data of suspects involved in motorcycle theft and selling has also been taken, they added.



It is to be mentioned here that senior journalist Athar Mateen, who was working as a producer in a private news channel, shot dead over trying to save a citizen from robbery bid in North Nazimabad, area of Karachi.

Two robbers were looting a local at gunpoint when, in an attempt to prevent the mugging, Athar Mateen smashed his car into robbers’ bike.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) central told that the robbers opened fire at the producer’s car that resulted in his death on the spot. The suspects fled the scene after robbing another man, he added.

The SSP further told that the police have sealed the area and investigation teams are busy collecting evidence from the crime scene.

He told that gunmen also left their motorbike on the spot over some fault and escaped the scene after snatching another bike from a citizen.