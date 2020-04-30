Online gambling on the rise

Mardan (Online) - In the country, nowadays, online gambling is played on different sports through different websites and it is a gambling of billions of rupees on a daily basis due to which the young generation is being destroyed.

The government should block these websites and save the future of youth. These views were expressed by social worker Farooq Khan while talking to the News.

He said that these websites are operated by Indian Mafia from Dubai, Malaysia and this mafia has agents in Pakistan and they give different percentages to these agents. He added that then Pakistani agents spread their wide network of agents at the local level and their victims became the younger generation.

Farooq Khan further said that gambling on cricket is on the rise in Pakistan at the moment which is played in two ways one online way in which the gambler downloads a software from different websites online and then he created his own ID and he generate a password of his ID and later on he give password on which gambling is started through this software.

He added that this software is called gambling board. He added that through this gambling board gambling is played on cricket and other games including horse riding, luduo, tennis, football and other games.

He added that there are several ways to deposit and receive money in this software. The money is sown through easy paisa or transfer through a bank account to the local agent. He added that the gambler keeps in touch with the agent by phone and if he puts money on a player or a team, the agent responds by saying "OK".

The word will say OK after the loss in case of win or lose the money is received or given by the agent and this is also the bank account or Easy paisa and cash by hand.

He added that the words used in this gamble are “Pair” this is called the sound when the match between the two teams is going to be equal or both the competing teams are equal on the clash and both have equal rates.

The other word is “ate” this voice is used for the team which is weaker than the opposing team in the match and if such a team wins then the one who claims to have earned money gets more money.