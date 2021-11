The suspects also tried to burn the phone.



KARACHI (Dunya News) – In a major development, the police have recovered the mobile phone of slain Nazim Jokhio from a well.

According to sources, the suspects in the murder case have confessed of throwing the phone in the well, after which police team recovered the mobile from the well.

Sources further said that suspects also tried to burn the phone before throwing it in the well; however, police have sent the mobile to forensic department.