Influential person kills man in Memon Goth

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A man was allegedly killed by influential persons few days ago after he stopped them from hunting and recording video of their antic.

The victim was identified as Nazim Jokhio, whose funeral prayer has been offered in Goth Salaar Jokhio.

The body was found near Memon Goth area of Malir in Karachi.

According to the family, Nazim Jokhio had made a video of the fight between two parties and uploaded it on social media which became viral.

After the video came to light, the influential man invited Nazim Jokhio to his house in Malir.

The victim’s brother had told the police that the accused have strong links with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) members and put pressure on Nazim for the deletion of the viral video. He alleged that Nazim Jokhio was tortured to death during the talks.

However, upon resistance Nazim Jokhio was killed at Jam house.

On the other hand, police officials said that the postmortem of the body was done at Jinnah Hospital.

According to sources, the police have recorded initial statement of victim’s brother and arrested two guards named Haider and Mir Ali who were on duty at jam house for further investigations.

Chief Minister Sindh (CM), Murad Ai Shah while taking notice of the incident gave direction to the police to file the case as per the will of the victim’s family.