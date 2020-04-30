KARACHI (Dunya News) - Airport Security Force launched an operation at Karachi International Airport and claimed to have caught a passenger smuggling heroin.

According to the sources, during inspection ASF recovered a bag full of 1.5 kgs of heroin which was set to be boarded through Gulf air to Bahrain port.

The accused was identified as Rehman who was caught carrying a bag. He was traveling to Bahrain from Gulf air, however upon investigation Rehman hesitantly hid his bag that carried the heroin which further confirmed the suspicion of the ASF force, spokesperson ASF told.

Smuggled heroin is said to be worth a whopping 1.5 crore Pakistani Rupees, but security forces marred smuggling attempt successfully and arrested the criminal.

The FIR was registered under the Control of Narcotics Substances Act, 1997. Further investigations are underway.