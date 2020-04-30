Faisalabad: Social Welfare Department fails in eradicating beggary

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – It has been noted that fake beggars have made the life of residents difficult in the city and Social Welfare Department has seemingly failed to counter the issue in this regard as per Punjab Government’s direction.

According to Punjab Government’s directions, the Social Welfare Department was directed to wipe off the city from the scams of professional beggars; however the department has not yet taken a strict action against the prevention of fake beggary.

The professional beggars have been spotted on popular routes of the city i.e. Ghanta Ghar Chowk, Sargodha Road, Canal road, and Ghumti along with other locations.

Mostly were found to be women, children and old age people who have adopted an easy money tact.

The travelers have lodged complaints and requested the authorities time and again to end the scam as beggars fake illness to fetch hefty amount out of sympathy from the people.

However, the authorities said not to give money to these beggars in order to discourage them but a concrete policy or action has not been taken yet.

Residents face the problem, continuously.