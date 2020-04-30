Sindh government to set up crime units in each district

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh government decided to set up a crime unit in each district. For the purpose, a sum of nineteen crore and forty four lakh rupees has been approved.

According to the police sources, Crime units will be established in Police Headquarters of all thirty one districts of Karachi, whereas, eight units will be functioning in the Karachi Range.

A requisition of Police mobile worth seventeen crore and seventy two lakh rupees along with other required instruments has also been made.