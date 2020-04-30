Couple targeted over love marriage in Kashmore

KASHMORE (Dunya News) – A couple became victim of target killing because of love marriage in village Buddhu Khan, Bangwar around the premises of Bakhshapur police station.

The couple was, reportedly, bombed at their residence. The killed was identified as Musmat Zabeedan, whereas, Zahid Ali Bangwar got injured, however, after bombing the criminals managed to escape. They kept firing at the residence, as well, sources told.

Zahid Ali Bangwar and Musmat Zabeedan tied the knot at the court six months ago after which Musmat’s relatives were angered and continuously threatened to murder the couple, SHO Bakhshapur Hussain Ali Shah told.

Police arrived at the incident as soon as the incident was reported, the killed and injured were shifted to the hospital and the area was sealed.

FIR has been registered and further investigations are underway, police officials told.