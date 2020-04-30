Three dead in family dispute

KOHAT (Dunya news) – A boy upon a family dispute has, reportedly, killed maternal uncle, his wife, and daughter in Kohat, KPK.

The accused whose name is identified as Qaiser Abbas called his uncle Iftikhar Ali and invited him at his residence. Iftikhar was accompanied by his wife, Rozeena Sultan and daughter, Moazzama Iftikhar.

According to police sources, the incident took place late at night after Isha prayer. The dispute was going on for many years between the two parties.

Abbas, abruptly, pointed the gun and opened fire at Qaiser, Rozeena and Moazzam upon their arrival. All three died instantly. However, Abbas managed to escape.

An FIR has been registered against Abbas in the presence of murderer’s wife, Naseem Akhtar at Astorzai police station. Further investigations are underway.