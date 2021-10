DUNYA NEWS (web desk) - A 12-year-old boy minor boy while driving hit another vehicle at the city’s Memon Goth Road, Karachi.

The video shows a teenage boy along with four other kids, riding an expensive car and smashing it into another vehicle due to overspeeding.

The boys after the accident stared crying out of fear and apologising when they were caught by the owner of the other vehicle.

One of the boys claimed to be son of a policeman.