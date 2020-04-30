Suspect confesses to harassing American girl through social media

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – In a major progress has been made during the investigation in the case of sexual harassment of an American girl, the suspect arrested from Peshawar has confessed to harassing a girl in the US through social media.

According to the details garnered, the Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) interrogated arrested boy from Peshawar for harassing a US girl. It added that the accused was using inappropriate photos and videos to harass the US girl which prompted her to file a complaint against him.

During the investigation, the accused confessed to having access to the account of an American girl illegally.

The accused has been identified as Anas Farooq. His mobile phone was also confiscated. The FIA spokesperson said the accused confessed to his involvement in hacking the girl s social media account and harassing her.

He confessed during investigation that he accessed the Snapchat accounts of several people illegally. He said he got the photos of the girl through same accounts after which he started harassing the girl.

Earlier, upon receiving a complaint through the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the FIA Cyber Crime Wing carried out an action against the accused. The suspect was involved in harassing a girl in Virginia state of the US through social media.

Anas Tariq was taken into custody late on Wednesday from Phase VI area of Hayatabad. The accused is stated to be a BBA student in a local university. Further investigation into the case is underway.