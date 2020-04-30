Lahore: Man arrested for allegedly killing model Nayab

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Police arrested a man seen in the CCTV footage in connection with the Lahore based model Nayab’s murder case.

A day earlier, a man said to be victim’s friend was spotted in the CCTV footage while leaving Nayab’s house.

According to sources, the arrested person used to visit Nayab s house. His record was also found in Model’s mobile phone. The accused had fled the house through the window after killing Nayab.

Marks of torture were found on the neck of the victim but the real cause of death was not revealed in the medical report.

SSP Investigation Mansoor Aman said that police is still waiting for the forensic report. More facts will emerge after the forensic. An investigation is underway on the base of evidence collected so far, he added.

Nayab, a Lahore-based model, was found dead at her residence in Lahore s Defence B area on Sunday.

