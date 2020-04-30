KP police increase traffic fines to curb accidents

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) traffic police announced a hike in penalties to curb driving offences that often lead to fatal road accidents.

After securing approval of the provincial cabinet, the provincial police increased the traffic fines up to 100 percent.

According to a letter issued by the Finance Department, over speeding and jumping traffic signals will result in a fine of up to Rs 1000.

Small cars will be fined Rs 2,000, big cars will be fined Rs 4,000 and bikes will be fined Rs 600 for counter flow driving.

Drivers without a valid license will be imposed a fine of Rs 1,500.

Children under the age of 18 will be fined up to Rs 5,000 for driving, up to Rs 1,000 for not fastening seat belts, Rs 2,000 for illegal races and up to Rs 2,000 for parking in a no-parking zone.

