Litton Das back in Bangladesh squad for Pakistan ODIs

DHAKA (Web Desk) - Bangladesh have recalled Litton Das into their ODI squad among several changes for the upcoming three-match series against Pakistan starting next week in Mirpur.

Fast bowlers Nahid Rana and Shoriful Islam also returned to the ODI side, which also included allrounder Afif Hossain.

Chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain said that Afif has always remained in their plans. Nurul Hasan, Jaker Ali and Shamim Hossain, though, ended up missing the cut.

"We have provided opportunities to several players in the middle order, but unfortunately some have not done enough to secure their places," Ashraf said. "With that in mind, Afif Hossain has been recalled. He has never been away from our plans. Afif brings valuable experience and is currently in good touch. Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan has been retained and this is another opportunity for him to fulfil the potential he has shown."

Litton has had a dismal run in ODIs recently - he hasn't reached a double-digit score in eight consecutive matches since December 2023 - but Bangladesh are hoping to tap into his experience.

"Litton Das may not have produced his best in recent ODIs but you can't overlook the experience of nearly a hundred international matches in this format," Ashraf said. "He has been working closely with the coaches on his game. We believe he will soon perform in the manner he is capable of. We are considering him as an option to strengthen the middle order. Soumya Sarkar, meanwhile, has been in excellent form at the international level."

Pacer Hasan Mahmud is nursing a right tennis elbow while fellow quick Tanzim Hasan Sakib is recovering from back pain. Both bowlers are unavailable for the series but are expected to regain full fitness by the end of the month.

The ODI series will begin on March 11 and will run until March 15.

Bangladesh ODI squad:

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (capt), Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana

In: Litton Das, Atif Hossain, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam

Out: Nurul Hasan, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan, Nasum Ahmed

