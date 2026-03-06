Zadran replaces Rashid as Afghanistan's new T20I captain

The ACB is hoping Afghanistan's series against Sri Lanka in the UAE can proceed as scheduled, and is closely monitoring the conflict in West Asia.

DUBAI (Web Desk) - Opening batter Ibrahim Zadran has replaced Rashid Khan as Afghanistan's new T20I captain after they crashed out of the group stage in the 2026 T20 World Cup. Zadran's first assignment is a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka in Sharjah from March 13. This will be followed a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in Dubai later this month.

In the wake of the military conflict in West Asia, the usual airspace corridors are closed and "the ACB is closely monitoring the ongoing situation in the region and is engaging in discussions with all stakeholders about whether the series can proceed as originally planned, both in terms of dates and venue," according to a statement from the board.

"Although a final decision will be made in a couple of days, the ACB's initial approach, in coordination with the ECB [Emirates Cricket Board] and venue authorities, is to proceed with the originally scheduled dates. Should circumstances necessitate a change, the ACB will consider exploring alternative options for both the host country and the event schedule."

Zadran, 24, has captained Afghanistan 11 times previously, all in T20Is. He is also Afghanistan's fourth highest run-getter in the format, with 1865 runs in 65 innings at an average of 33.30 and strike rate of 114.83.

"Rashid Khan's tenure as the T20I captain brought immense success to the team, particularly highlighted by the team's remarkable journey in the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup, where we reached the semi-finals," the ACB said. "In alignment with the ACB's long-term strategic vision and following recent changes in our team management, including the appointment of a new head coach, we have made the thoughtful decision to transition the leadership within the T20I set-up."

Zadran will work with Richard Pybus, who has taken over from Jonathan Trott as their new head coach. Pybus' first assignment with Afghanistan is also the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Left-arm seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi, seam-bowling allrounder Gulbadin Naib and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Ishaq were all left out from the Afghanistan squad that participated in the T20 World Cup. Noor ul Rahman, an uncapped wicketkeeper-batter, left-arm spin allrounder Sharafuddin Ashraf and left-arm seamer Fareed Malik were picked in their place.

Hashmatullah Shahidi will continue to captain the ODI team with Rahmah Shah his deputy. Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, who replaced the injured Naveen-ul-Haq in Afghanistan's T20 World Cup squad, has earned his maiden ODI call-up. Sharifi has played one Test and six T20Is for Afghanistan so far.

Rookie seamer Bilal Sami, who bagged a five-wicket haul in his most recent ODI against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi in October last year, has retained his place in the ODI squad. Sami was part of the reserves in the T20I squad.

Afghanistan's T20I Squad:

Ibrahim Zadran (capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Noor Rahman (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Ahmad Malik and Abdullah Ahmadzai

Reserves: Nangyal Kharoti, Bilal Sami and Ijaz Ahmadzai

Afghanistan's ODI Squad:

Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Rahmat Shah (vice-capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Ahmad Malik and Bilal Sami.

Reserves: Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi and Bashir Ahmad

