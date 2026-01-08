Bangladesh Cricket Board writes to ICC over security concerns in India

The BCB has written to the ICC, citing security and visa concerns, backing its claims with evidence, and reiterating that the Bangladesh team will not travel to India.

BANGLADESH (Web Desk) - The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has sent a detailed letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

According to sources, the BCB has responded to all questions raised by the ICC, providing evidence in support of its stance.

Sources said that the BCB also highlighted security and visa issues concerning not only the national cricket team but also media personnel, fans, and other stakeholders.

The letter reportedly included the government’s position and official statements, supported by documented evidence.

The BCB reiterated its concerns regarding the team’s security and restated the government’s policy on the matter.

It is worth noting that a few days ago, following threats from extremists in India and on the directive of the Indian cricket board, IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders released Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their squad. In response, the BCB stated that India is not safe and that the team would not travel there under any circumstances.

The Bangladesh government has also maintained that due to security concerns, the national team will not travel to India for the World Cup.