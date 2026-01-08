Stokes admits 'wrongs to put right' after crushing Ashes defeat

England arrived for their long tour in November confident of a first series win in Australia since 2010-11. But they quickly imploded, despite facing a depleted attack missing Hazlewood and Cummins

SYDNEY (AFP) – England captain Ben Stokes said on Thursday there were a lot of "wrongs to put right" after a crushing 4-1 Ashes series defeat to Australia.

England arrived for their long tour in November confident of a first series win in Australia since 2010-11.

But they quickly imploded, despite facing a depleted attack missing key quicks Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.

A two-day defeat in Perth by eight wickets and another by the same margin at the pink-ball clash in Brisbane left them reeling and in the firing line at home.

An 82-run loss in Adelaide meant the Ashes were over within three Tests, with England's ultra-aggressive "Bazball" style ruthlessly exposed by the Australian conditions.

Stokes, who was a standout for England and intends to carry on as captain, acknowledged they were beaten by the better side.

"Australia is a great team, they play incredible cricket, they have some outstanding bowlers so we have to give them a lot of credit," he said after losing the fifth and final Test in Sydney by five wickets.

England at least won the fourth Test in Melbourne to avoid a whitewash.

"We could have played much better than what we did," Stokes added.

"The time for reflection is not right now. We've got a long time away to reflect on it. Come June when we next play (Tests), hopefully we can put the wrongs right."

Despite the bitter series defeat there were some bright lights for England, who lost fast bowlers Mark Wood, Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson to injury at various points.

Seamer Josh Tongue came in and was admirable while 22-year-old Jacob Bethell produced a magnificent 154 in Sydney after replacing the out-of-form Ollie Pope.

"Incredible for Beth to get his opportunity in the last game of the series," said Stokes.

"To come out in the fifth game of the series and the way he batted was a terrific effort.

"Josh also put in his best and bowled really well so we have good talents coming through."

England will face an inquisition when they get home with coach Brendon McCullum's job in the spotlight.

Stokes said he had no thoughts of relinquishing the captaincy, replying "absolutely" when asked if he was keen to carry on.

"I have been in this role for four years now and it has been a consistent team," he told the BBC.

"I have a group of men that I have helped to find levels of ability to unlock. We need to put more pressure on everyone's shoulders."

