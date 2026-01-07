Black Caps go spin heavy for T20 World Cup campaign

New Zealand named a spin heavy squad on Wednesday to travel to the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka next month, led by captain Mitchell Santner.

WELLINGTON (AFP) – New Zealand named a spin heavy squad on Wednesday to travel to the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka next month, led by captain Mitchell Santner.

Three of New Zealand's four pool games will be played at the spin-friendly Chepauk Stadium in Chennai, which is a familiar hunting ground for former Chennai Super Kings Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell and Santner.

Joining Santner in the spin bowling ranks are Ish Sodhi -- New Zealand's second-highest wicket taker in the format -- as well as all-rounders Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, and Ravindra.

Coach Rob Walter also named a strong pace-bowling quartet, led by the ICC's second-ranked T20I bowler Jacob Duffy in his first World Cup.

Duffy is joined by Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, and Adam Milne, while Kyle Jamieson will travel to India as pace-bowling cover. Jimmy Neesham plays as a seam-bowling all-rounder.

The batting unit features Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Tim Seifert, Conway, and Mitchell.

Seifert will wicketkeep.

As always, the balance of the squad is critical.

"We've got plenty of power and skill in the batting, quality bowlers who can adapt to conditions, plus five all-rounders who all bring something slightly different," Walter said of his squad.

"This is an experienced group and the players are no strangers to playing in the sub-continent, which will be valuable."

Most of New Zealand's squad are already on their way to India, where the Black Caps play three ODIs and five T20Is against India.

They will then play a World Cup warm-up match against the United States before launching into pool play against Afghanistan, Canada, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

Walter said his team would be well prepared for the tournament.

"The group have had a healthy diet of T20 cricket leading into this World Cup, with three T20 International series to start the home summer, followed by the Super Smash and franchise opportunities.

"We've also got a hugely exciting tour of India, which will be a big challenge and provide ideal preparation for what's to come."

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (capt), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.

