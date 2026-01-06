De Silva returns as Sri Lanka announce T20 squad for Pakistan series

Sri Lanka Cricket announce an 18-member T20 squad for the Pakistan series, with Dasun Shanaka leading and Dhananjaya de Silva returning ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

COLOMBO (Web Desk) – Sri Lanka Cricket has announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20 International series against Pakistan, confirming the return of an experienced all-rounder ahead of a crucial phase in the international calendar.

The series forms part of Sri Lanka’s preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 and will be led by Dasun Shanaka, who continues as captain in the shortest format. The most notable inclusion is Dhananjaya de Silva, the Test captain, who has been recalled to the T20 setup after a gap of several months.

The battle begins with the glow



The trophy is unveiled as the Pakistan Tour of Sri Lanka 2026 sets the stage for an exciting T20I series. Let the action begin!

The three-match series will be played on 7th, 9th, and 11th January at RDICS, Dambulla.#SLvPAK #SriLankaCricket… pic.twitter.com/4No1TZKVhR — Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) January 6, 2026

Shanaka’s appointment provides continuity as Sri Lanka seek stability ahead of the global tournament. The management has retained a core group of senior players, blending experience with emerging talent, as the team fine-tunes combinations against strong opposition.

Dhananjaya de Silva last featured in a T20 International in June 2024 against the Netherlands. His return adds depth to the middle order and provides an additional bowling option, offering flexibility in team balance during the series.

Focus on T20 World Cup

The Pakistan series is being viewed as a significant step in Sri Lanka’s build-up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February to March. With matches scheduled on home soil, the series presents an opportunity to assess conditions, combinations and match readiness well ahead of the tournament.

Pakistan, Sri Lanka unveil T20I series trophy ahead of crucial World Cup warm-up

Several players in the squad are expected to play key roles during the World Cup, making the upcoming fixtures an important testing ground for form and fitness.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka series schedule

All three T20 Internationals will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla. The matches are scheduled for January 7, 9 and 11, giving both teams a compact series with little turnaround time between games.

Pakistan arrive as a formidable opponent, ensuring Sri Lanka will face competitive cricket as they look to sharpen their approach in high-pressure situations.

Sri Lanka squad

The announced squad reflects a balance between proven performers and players who have impressed in recent domestic and international outings. Alongside Shanaka and de Silva, the batting unit includes Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Kamil Mishara and Janith Liyanage.

The all-round options are strengthened by the presence of Kamindu Mendis and Wanindu Hasaranga, while the bowling attack features a mix of pace and spin through Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Treveen Mathew and Eshan Malinga.