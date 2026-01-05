Sher Malla gets maiden call-up in Nepal's squad for T20 World Cup

Top-order batter Rohit Paudel will lead the side in their second straight T20 World Cup, and will have allrounder Dipendra Singh Airee as his deputy.

KATHMANDU (Web Desk) - Offspinner Sher Malla has received a maiden national call-up to the Nepal squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. Nepal have also added allrounder Basir Ahamad to their mix, while omitting Kushal Malla, who was part of the T20 World Cup Qualifier held in October last year.

Top-order batter Rohit Paudel will lead the side in their second straight T20 World Cup, and will have allrounder Dipendra Singh Airee as his deputy.

Sher has been rewarded for a sensational Nepal Premier League (NPL) 2025, in which he finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets in ten matches at an economy rate of 6.50. He played a critical role in helping Lumbini Lions win the tournament and took home the Emerging-Player-of-the-Tournament award.

The squad has a solid mix of top-order batters and effective allrounders. The bowling will revolve around legspinner Sandeep Lamicchane, with Lalit Rajbanshi, Malla and Airee providing additional spin options. Karan KC will lead the fast-bowling unit alongside Nandan Yadav, Sompal Kami and allrounder Gulsan Jha. The allrounders remain a key element in the 15-member Nepal squad.

Paudel, 23, will lead the batting unit, with the aggressive Kushal Bhurtel at the top of the order and Aasif Sheikh to provide stability. Jha and Airee will be key in providing finishing touches with the bat.

Nepal played four matches at the 2024 T20 World Cup, and while they did not win a single game, they ran South Africa and Bangladesh close. They will start their 2026 campaign against England on February 8 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where they are scheduled to play all their group games.

Nepal squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Rohit Paudel (capt), Dipendra Singh Airee (vice-capt), Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Sundeep Jora, Aarif Sheikh, Basir Ahamad, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Gulshan Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sher Malla, Lokesh Bam.

