Afghanistan announce squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Ahead of the World Cup, Afghanistan will play a three-match T20 series against the West Indies from January 19 to 22

KABUL (Dunya News) - Afghanistan has announced its squad for the upcoming T20 International series against the West Indies and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

According to details, the Afghanistan Cricket Board’s National Selection Committee has named a 15-member squad for the T20I series against the West Indies and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Ahead of the World Cup, Afghanistan will play a three-match T20 series against the West Indies from January 19 to 22.

The series will be hosted by Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates.

ACB Name AfghanAtalan Squad for the West Indies Series and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026



Kabul – December 31, 2025: The Afghanistan Cricket Board’s National Selection Committee has finalized the AfghanAtalan Squad for the upcoming T20I series against the West Indies and the… pic.twitter.com/odBoCbMAWy — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) December 31, 2025

Rashid Khan will lead Afghanistan in both the series and the World Cup.

The squad also marks the return of all-rounder Gulbadin Naib and fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq.

It is noteworthy that Afghanistan have been placed in Pool D of the T20 World Cup and will play their opening match against New Zealand on February 8 in Chennai.

Squad:

Rashid Khan (Captain), Ibrahim Zadran (Vice Captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Muhammad Ishaq, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazal Haq Farooqi and Abdullah Ahmadzai.

Reserves:

AM Ghazanfar, Ejaz Ahmadzai, Zia-ur-Rehman Sharifi.