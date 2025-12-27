Pakistan Under-19s edge Afghanistan in tense Harare encounter

Pakistan Under-19s secured a one-wicket victory over Afghanistan Under-19s in the Zimbabwe tri-series after chasing down a target of 227 in Harare

HARARE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Under-19s registered a thrilling one-wicket victory over Afghanistan Under-19s in the second match of the Zimbabwe Under-19 ODI Tri-Series on Saturday, successfully chasing a target of 227 with three balls to spare.

Afghanistan Under-19s posted 226 after being asked to bat first. Their innings was built around steady contributions across the order, but Pakistan’s bowlers kept the scoring in check, preventing the Afghan side from accelerating in the closing overs. Zaitullah Shaheen led the bowling effort with figures of 2 for 52 from 9.3 overs, while Nooristani Omarzai claimed 1 for 30 in an economical spell of eight overs.

In reply, Pakistan Under-19s reached 230 for 9 in 49.3 overs, overcoming a tense finish in Harare. The chase was anchored by Hamza Zahoor, who played a decisive unbeaten knock of 68 from 51 balls, striking eight fours and a six at a strike rate of 133.33. His innings proved crucial as wickets continued to fall at the other end.

Pakistan maintained a required run rate of 4.64, but accelerated significantly in the final stages, scoring 38 runs for the loss of two wickets in the last five overs. The winning runs came shortly after the fall of the ninth wicket, with Umar Zaib dismissed for a single ball faced, leaving Pakistan to complete the chase with one wicket in hand.

The victory gives Pakistan Under-19s a strong start to their tri-nation series campaign after the tournament’s opening match between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe was abandoned due to rain. The series continues in Harare ahead of the final scheduled for January 6, as teams use the competition to prepare for the upcoming ICC Under-19 World Cup in Zimbabwe and Namibia.