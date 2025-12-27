Dhaka assistant coach Zaki dies after collapsing before BPL game

Mahbub Ali Zaki, 59, tragically passed away after a fall during team warm-ups, with news of his death reaching the ground post-match kickoff

SYLHET (Reuters) – Dhaka Capitals assistant coach Mahbub Ali Zaki died on Saturday after collapsing on the field ahead of his team's Bangladesh Premier League game against Rajshahi Warriors in Sylhet, with local media reporting he suffered a heart attack.

Zaki, 59, fell while the teams were warming up. He was rushed to hospital, but news of his death reached the ground after the match had already kicked off.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board deeply mourns the passing of Mahbub Ali Zaki (59), Specialist Pace Bowling Coach of the BCB Game Development Department and Assistant Coach of Dhaka Capitals in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 2026.



He passed away today, 27 December 2025, in… pic.twitter.com/p1ImtCNX0G — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) December 27, 2025

"Mahbub Ali Zaki's dedication and invaluable contribution to the development of fast bowling and Bangladesh cricket will be remembered with profound respect and gratitude," the Bangladesh Cricket Board posted on X.

A Minute of Silence in Memory of Mahbub Ali Zaki

Players, officials, and the entire cricketing fraternity observed a 1-minute silence to pay their respects to Mahbub Ali Zaki, honoring his life, legacy, and invaluable contribution to Bangladesh cricket pic.twitter.com/IqlTV8Azy2 — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) December 27, 2025

Players of both teams observed a minute's silence during the innings break to pay respect.

"We are deeply saddened by this irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," Dhaka posted on Instagram.