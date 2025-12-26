Pakistan Under-19 team to face Afghanistan in Harare tri-nation series opener

Pakistan Under-19 team will begin their tri-nation series campaign against Afghanistan in Harare, following a rain-hit opening match between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe.

HARARE (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s Under-19 cricket team will play their first match of the tri-nation series against Afghanistan on Monday in Harare.

The series, featuring Pakistan, Afghanistan and hosts Zimbabwe, got underway earlier but its opening fixture ended without a result due to persistent rain.

The Pakistan Under-19 squad arrived in Harare late on Sunday after a long journey. Led by Farhan Yousaf, the team enters the tournament as the reigning Under-19 Asia Cup champions and will be aiming to build momentum ahead of a major international assignment.

The opening match of the tri-nation series, played between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe, was repeatedly interrupted by rain and was eventually abandoned without a result. Weather conditions are expected to play a key role as the tournament progresses, with teams hoping for clearer conditions in the remaining fixtures.

The tri-nation series is scheduled to conclude with the final on January 6. Following the tournament, Pakistan’s Under-19 team will shift focus to the ICC Under-19 World Cup, which is set to be hosted jointly by Zimbabwe and Namibia.