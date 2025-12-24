Bihar smashes world record with 574 runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy clash in India

BIHAR (Web Desk) - India’s Bihar team created history in List A cricket by piling up a staggering 574 runs in their allotted 50 overs, setting a new world record for the highest team total in the format.

The record-breaking feat came during a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Arunachal Pradesh, where Bihar’s batters produced a relentless onslaught to post an unprecedented total of 574 runs, eclipsing the previous benchmark.

Bihar’s innings was headlined by a breathtaking knock from Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who smashed 190 runs off just 84 balls, displaying explosive power and clean hitting throughout his stay at the crease.

Suryavanshi also etched his name into the record books by scoring a rapid 150 off only 59 deliveries, setting a new milestone for one of the fastest 150s in List A cricket.

The carnage continued as Bihar captain Saqib Ghani played a commanding innings of 128 runs from just 40 balls, leading his side with authority.

Ayush Loharuka also made a significant contribution, hammering 116 runs off 56 balls to further pile pressure on the Arunachal Pradesh bowling attack.

Bihar’s batters dominated from start to finish, maintaining an extraordinary run rate and punishing every loose delivery as fielders were left with little respite.

The latest achievement surpasses the previous record set in 2022, when Tamil Nadu had scored 506 runs in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match.