Pakistan U-19 team departs for Zimbabwe to compete in tri-series, ICC World Cup

(Web Desk) – The Pakistan Under-19 cricket team, led by Captain Farhan Yousaf, departed for Zimbabwe via Dubai to participate in the tri-series and the ICC U-19 World Cup.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi bid farewell to the team at their hotel before their departure.

The tri-series is set to begin on December 25, with Pakistan’s first match scheduled for December 27.

The visit comes days after a dominant all-round performance, led by a century from Sameer Minhas and a four-wicket haul by Ali Raza, guided Pakistan U-19 to a thumping 191-run win over India U-19 in the final of the ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup at the ICC Cricket Academy Ground in Dubai on Sunday.

This marked Pakistan’s first outright ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup title, having previously been declared joint winners in the 2012 edition.

After being put in to bat, Pakistan posted an imposing 347 for eight in their allotted 50 overs. Sameer Minhas anchored the innings with a magnificent 172 off 113 balls, striking 17 fours and nine sixes. He laid a solid foundation before accelerating through the middle overs, including vital partnerships with Usman Khan (35, 45b, 3x4s, 1x6) and Ahmed Hussain (56, 45b, 3x4s, 1x6) to put Pakistan firmly in command.

