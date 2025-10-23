Zimbabwe crush Afghanistan for rare Test win by an innings

Zimbabwe defeated Afghanistan by an innings and 73 runs at Harare Sports Club on Wednesday, with two days to spare.

HARARE (AFP) - Zimbabwe won a Test by an innings for only the third time when they defeated Afghanistan by an innings and 73 runs at Harare Sports Club on Wednesday, with two days to spare.

Afghanistan batted after Zimbabwe won the toss and were all out for 127. Zimbabwe made 359 in reply with Ben Curran hitting a maiden century, giving the hosts a 232-run first innings lead.

Curran won the player of the match award for his 121 runs, which swung the one-off Test decisively in favour of the hosts on the second day.

The tourists' batters struggled again in their second innings and were dismissed for 159 with only Ibrahim Zadran (42) and middle-order Bahir Shah (32) having some success.

Brad Evans took five wickets in the first Afghan innings and second time round it was the turn of Richard Ngarava (5-37) to sparkle as the quick claimed his first Test five-for.

Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by an innings in 1995 in Harare and repeated the feat against Bangladesh six years later in Bulawayo.

It was the first Test victory by Zimbabwe in Harare since 2013, when they beat Pakistan by 24 runs in a thriller.

"It is a nice end to a tough year of Test cricket for us," said Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine, referring to seven losses in their eight previous Tests.

"On a wicket that offered a little bit throughout, I thought it was a brilliant effort with the bat from the boys.

"They have learnt a fair bit over the last few months, playing the amount of Test cricket that we did against top-class opponents.

"The bowlers were outstanding. Brad (Evans) in the first innings picked up a five-for. Richie (Ngarava) stepped up in the second innings and did the same."

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi said: "Zimbabwe played really good cricket, and we did not. The conditions supported the fast bowlers.

"We were happy to bat first and scored 76 runs for the loss of only one wicket. Then there was a spectacular collapse. We let ourselves down as a team."

The sole positive for Afghanistan, who beat Zimbabwe 1-0 in a two-Test series last January, was the performance of debutant seamer Ziaur Rahman, who captured seven wickets.

