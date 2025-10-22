Noman Ali nears top spot in ICC Test rankings after brilliant performance

Noman Ali jumped to second in ICC Test rankings after Lahore Test heroics; Ashwin leads, while Shaheen, Rizwan, Babar improved.

DUBAI (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s left-arm spinner Noman Ali has come close to claiming the top position in the ICC Test rankings.

According to the latest rankings issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Noman achieved his career-best position after a remarkable bowling performance against South Africa in the Lahore Test.

With a four-place jump, Noman has overtaken South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada to claim the second spot, pushing Rabada down to fifth. He is now narrowly behind India’s Ravichandran Ashwin, who remains at number one.

Shaheen Afridi moved up three spots to 19th, Sajid Khan holds the 21st, and Mohammad Abbas stands at 27th position.

Among Test batters, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, and Yashasvi Jaiswal retained the top five positions respectively.

Saud Shakeel slipped one spot to 13th, while Mohammad Rizwan climbed four places to 16th. Babar Azam rose two ranks to 22nd, and Agha Salman jumped eight spots to 30th.

