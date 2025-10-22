Kagiso Rabada breaks 119-year-old record with stunning knock in Rawalpindi

South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada makes history in Rawalpindi, breaking a 119-year-old national record with a blistering 71-run innings as a No. 11 batter against Pakistan.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada produced a remarkable innings during the second Test against Pakistan at Rawalpindi Stadium, breaking a 119-year-old national record for the highest score by a No. 11 batter in Test cricket.

Batting at number eleven in response to Pakistan’s first-innings total of 333, Rabada stunned the crowd with a blistering knock of 71 runs off just 61 balls. His innings featured four boundaries and four sixes, a display of power and precision that helped propel his side into the lead.

Rabada found a crucial partner in Senuran Muthusamy as the pair added 98 runs for the tenth wicket, rescuing South Africa from a precarious position. Their stand guided the visitors to a first-innings total of 404 runs, giving them a 71-run advantage over Pakistan.

It was a performance few could have anticipated from the fast bowler, whose contribution shifted the momentum of the match.

Rabada’s 71-run effort surpassed the long-standing record held by Bert Vogler, who had scored an unbeaten 62 runs at the same batting position against England in Cape Town in 1906.

While Rabada now holds the national record, the world record for the highest score by a No. 11 batter in Test cricket still belongs to Australia’s Ashton Agar, who scored 98 runs during the 2013 Ashes series against England.