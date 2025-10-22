Asif Afridi breaks 92 years old record set by Englishman Charles Marriott

He had taken five wickets on his debut in 1933 at the age of 37 years and 332 days. At the start of the Rawalpindi Test, Asif Afridi was 38 years and 299 days old

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s left-arm spinner Asif Afridi has achieved a unique distinction in when he became the oldest cricketer to take five wickets in his debut Test.

Asif broke the 92-year-old record held by England’s Charles Marriott. He had taken five wickets on his debut in 1933 at the age of 37 years and 332 days. At the start of the Rawalpindi Test, Asif Afridi was 38 years and 299 days old, surpassing Marriott’s record.

Born in Peshawar, Asif has long been known for his left-arm finger spin. His journey through domestic cricket began in 2009, when he first featured in first-class cricket. However, after playing only three matches that season, he disappeared from the professional circuit for nearly six years, re-emerging in 2015 with renewed determination.

Over the years, Afridi’s consistency and perseverance paid off. In 57 first-class matches, he has captured 198 wickets at an impressive average of 25.49, demonstrating his knack for control and tactical spin variation.

Miran Bakhsh, also written as Bux, at 47 years and 284 days was the oldest cricketer who represented Pakistan in Test against India in Lahore in 1955.

Also read: Asif Afridi becomes Pakistan's second-oldest Test debutant at 38

In a rare moment for Pakistan cricket, Asif Afridi has etched his name into the record books by becoming the country’s second-oldest Test debutant at the age of 38 years and 299 days.